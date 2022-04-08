Groom asks if he's wrong to demand bride remove adult actress from bridal party.

I'm engaged to my fiancée, and we’ll be marrying in a few months. Right now, we are both still deciding our wedding parties. So she is very close friends with an adult actress. She used to work adjacent to that industry and made a lot of connections, and this one stuck.

The friend is well known. Like, I’m not going to say either her real name or stage name because she could be found very easily. Her face is also very recognizable to the point where if we go out to eat with her, she will inevitably be asked for an autograph.

Now don’t get me wrong, I don’t disapprove of her at all; that’s her business. She’s great. But my family is staunchly religious. So much that my mom said that if the wedding was not held in a chapel, she would not be attending.

I know it’s ridiculous, but it’s my family. And it’s not just her; it’s that entire side, with the exception of a few cousins and my siblings.

This is a problem because of how recognizable she is. I’ll fully admit that prior to meeting her, I had watched a few of her videos just because of how viral they are.

I’m sure other guys there will have seen her videos too, and if something gets mentioned or pointed out, it could cause so much drama that I really don’t want to deal with on the wedding day.

I also don’t want attention to be taken off the woman I’m marrying because half the people there have seen one of the bridesmaids b*nging six guys at once.

So when my fiancée told me, I brought up my concerns and asked that she not make her “actress” friend a bridesmaid. My fiancée was not happy. She told me that she is one of her closest friends and that she’s not moving her out of our wedding just to appease my mother.

I told her that I want our day to go off without a hitch, and this is just mitigating risk. I also said that I felt that she owed me one because she vetoed a groomsman of mine because he cheated on someone in the bridal party.

She felt it was unfair, and now we’re at an impasse. She told me that the way I was behaving was gross, and I was being an asshole.

So now here we are. AITA?

Edit- We all know no matter how religious they say they are, they’re still going to use p*rn. That isn’t some gotcha.

It was said I should mention this. My parents are very wealthy, and my mother will be paying for our wedding.

Yikes...how can all this controversy result in a blissful wedding day for all?

Is this groom really concerned about his family knowing an adult film star? If so, maybe he has more to worry about than just her profession. All this to say, maybe the star should bring a couple extra pens in case she has to sign any autographs at the reception. Of course, everyone wanted to weigh in on the potential wedding day drama...

Here's what the Reddit jury had to say on the matter:

Lol, your family is so staunchly religious they known p*rn stars by sight? YTA. -ArmNo8807 Tough sh*t. Tell your family to not be so prejudiced. YTA. - EdoardoBennato YTA. Like seriously, if your family knows who she is and has seen her work, they can't be that devout. Most importantly, no one has the right to judge anyone. - Proper_Grand9585 YTA. If you don't grow a set and stick up for your wife, your marriage is doomed. Bridesmaids are picked by the bride, not your family. - bosco1958 If someone recognizes her and makes a scene, remove them. Remove the problem, not the victim. - AGirlHasNoName2018 Well, if they're religious they shouldn’t know who she is. Problem solved. If they do, then you can ask them how. - Latter_Let5047

So there you have it!

People think this groom should leave the bridesmaids to the bride. Surely, no one likes being told who is suitable to attend their big day — but even more so, suitable to stand by their side as their bridesmaid. Besides, it's not like she'll be "working her job" at the wedding...