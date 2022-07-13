Someecards Logo
Groom asks if he was wrong to exclude the bride from his photos of their wedding day.

Kimberly Dinaro
Jul 13, 2022 | 1:52 AM
One of the biggest pressures on couples planning a wedding is locking down those perfect, Instagram and frame-worthy photos...

Do you opt for the "first look," do you drain your budget on a professional or do you trust one of your bridesmaids to capture every important moment of the day and risk a blurry reel of the guests' toes? So, when a frustrated groom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about a wedding photography mishap, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for not taking pictures of my wife at our wedding?

So we tied the knot and decided that after saying 'I do', 'Sarah' and I would each have our own digital camera to take any photos we wanted during the rest of the day to record our own personal memories, then put these in a section of our wedding photo album. It was her idea and I thought it would be fun.

