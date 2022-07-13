Groom asks if he was wrong to exclude the bride from his photos of their wedding day.

One of the biggest pressures on couples planning a wedding is locking down those perfect, Instagram and frame-worthy photos...

Do you opt for the "first look," do you drain your budget on a professional or do you trust one of your bridesmaids to capture every important moment of the day and risk a blurry reel of the guests' toes? So, when a frustrated groom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about a wedding photography mishap, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for not taking pictures of my wife at our wedding?