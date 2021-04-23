Groom asks if he was wrong to give bride brutally honest opinion of her wedding dress.

Honesty is important in any romantic relationship, but it's sometimes critical to gauge when the brutal truth is necessary...

Planning a wedding can put a lot of surprising stress on soon-to-be newlyweds, but brides often unfortunately get the brunt of the nuptial chaos. Flowers, menus, theme colors, bridal party decisions, destination bachelor and bachelorette trips, specialty cocktails, music--what starts as a sweet commitment ceremony can rapidly escalate into an expensive beauty pageant full of passive aggressive family members and uneaten cake.

Choosing a wedding dress is usually a sentimental and meaningful moment for a bride, and with the help of family, friends and some bridal shop champagne, women strive to find a gown that makes them truly feel like a bride. Of course, it's nice to daydream about that cute "first look" moment where the groom is overcome with emotion after seeing his future wife for the first time, but roasting the dress your bride wants just because you imagined something different can turn into a dramatic disaster.