Groom asks if he’s wrong to insist his ex attend his wedding against the bride’s wishes.

While some people seem to have no problem at all maintaining a friendship with their exes, others would prefer to close that chapter of their lives forever and cut off all communication...

Even if you have an amicable breakup and remain friends with someone you used to date, things can get awkward when you start dating someone new and they would prefer that you didn't constantly hang out with your former lovers. Jealousy can often be unjustified and it's incredibly important to trust your partner if they've never given you any reason not to, but some people draw a hard line when it comes to inviting your future spouse's former partner to your wedding.

Weddings are supposed to be romantic celebrations with a couple's closest friends and family, but if the open bar flows a little too long in the presence of the bride or groom's former flame, the dance floor can go off the rails. Regardless of whether or not a couple is ok with having exes at their wedding, it's important for soon-to-be newlyweds to be on the same page about their guest list.