Groom asks if he’s wrong to insist his fiancée take his last name.

The tradition of a woman taking her husband's last name has been fizzling out for awhile now, as many people feel changing their last name is not worth the hassle and the momentary identity crisis.

Explaining to co-workers, acquaintances and all your social media profiles that you have completely switched last names just because you got married can be a complicated process, especially if you have a strong attachment to the name you've had your whole life so far.

Still, the decision about what last name to go by as a couple or family needs to be unanimous as forcing the person you want to spend the rest of your life with to erase a part of their identity is a blaring red flag. Coming up with different solutions and compromises such as hyphenating, merging the names into a new and unique last name, or keeping your individual names but settling on one for future children are all options many couples consider. Ultimately, having different last names doesn't mean you're not a family as nobody is trading goats for daughters anymore and all of humanity's knowledge is accessible from a device in our pockets.