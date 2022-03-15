Groom asks if he's wrong to kick best man out of wedding for 'smack talking' gamer bride.

So, when a conflicted groom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to kick his Best Man out for "talking smack," people were ready to help deem a verdict.
I (35m) am engaged to May (35f). My best friend, Andre (35m) is the best man.
First, details. May is a huge anime and gamer nerd. Like, huge. We're all gamers, but she has like every system under the sun and loves playing video games, including the retro ones like Tetris and Sonic.
She's also into MMORPG like FFXIV and JRPGs like the Tales of Series and games like My Time at Portia and Animal Crossing.