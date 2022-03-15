Groom asks if he's wrong to kick best man out of wedding for 'smack talking' gamer bride.

While it's a fun way to bond with friends, playing games with friends can sometimes turn a chill gathering into a competitive battle for blood in the middle of the living room...

So, when a conflicted groom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to kick his Best Man out for "talking smack," people were ready to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for kicking my best man out of my wedding for his "gamer talk" about my fiancée?

I (35m) am engaged to May (35f). My best friend, Andre (35m) is the best man.

First, details. May is a huge anime and gamer nerd. Like, huge. We're all gamers, but she has like every system under the sun and loves playing video games, including the retro ones like Tetris and Sonic.