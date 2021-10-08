Groom asks if he was wrong to kick brother-in-law out of his wedding.

While there are some definite ways to easily ruin a wedding and become the major topic of the family group chat for years to come, there are some situations in the world of wedding etiquette that can be trickier to navigate.

Showing up to a wedding in a white gown, proposing to your plus-one in the middle of the reception, announcing a new baby, deciding to give an impromptu toast about the groom's wild romps in college after four glasses of open bar champagne, or doing anything that takes the spotlight off the couple you're there to celebrate is a classic crime.

If the wedding is child-free and you decide that rule doesn't apply to you and then roll in with your Von Trapp crew in tow, or insisting on a special dish that wasn't offered on the invitation because of your dietary restrictions might not make you the most popular guest. Planning a wedding is a great deal of work, stress, and financial strain, and doing anything to make it harder on the couple who just wants to flaunt their romance with their friends and family on the dance floor is just rude.