Groom asks if he was wrong to kick brother's family out of his child-free wedding.

The choice to invite young children to a wedding is ultimately up to the couple getting married, but if you choose not to allow your screaming toddler nieces on the dance floor, you might have to prepare for some drama in the family group chat.

Finding childcare can be a headache for many parents who would find it much easier to attend a wedding if they can bring all five of their children and expect a kid-friendly menu and entertainment for them all evening. However, weddings aren't exactly fun events for children, as watching two adults in formal attire exchange romantic vows in a quiet ceremony followed by an open bar with lengthy tipsy speeches from their college friends isn't quite a day at Disney World.

Weddings are usually expensive events that require a great deal of planning and stress and the last thing anyone wants is their co-worker's kid knocking over the champagne tower in a temper tantrum about the reception not having pony rides. So, when a frustrated groom decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to kick his brother and his children out of his wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.