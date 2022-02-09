Groom asks if he's wrong to let his dad off the hook for causing drama at his wedding.

Wedding etiquette these days can be a complicated, scroll-length list of "don't wear white," or "don't assume you'll be given a plus-one," and "don't propose at the reception," but what about divorcing during dinner?

So, when a frustrated man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to immediately forgive his father for causing a scene at his wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for saying my dad doesn’t need to apologize for almost ruining our wedding?

My beautiful wife and I got married a few weeks ago and she’s still annoyed with me about this situation.