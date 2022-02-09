Groom asks if he's wrong to let his dad off the hook for causing drama at his wedding.

So, when a frustrated man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to immediately forgive his father for causing a scene at his wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
My beautiful wife and I got married a few weeks ago and she’s still annoyed with me about this situation.
My dad asked my mom for a divorce at the wedding, which I get is pretty messed up, but my mom's very reserved in public. I heard them fighting a bit during pictures and he asked if she loved him more than her job and she answered that honestly she doesn’t and doesn’t think she could ever love any person more than her job. He took his wedding band off and handed it to her.