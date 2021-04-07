Groom asks if he's wrong to not allow bride's man-of-honor to dress in drag 'as joke.'

Clothing and fashion can be an incredible way for people to explore their gender identity and express themselves, but wearing a dress "as a joke" to your best friend's wedding is a gloriously bad take...

Even if your intention is not to mock the LGBTQ community, a cisgender heterosexual man dressing as a woman as a "hilarious costume" to play "maid" of honor is a tired, offensive and unfunny move. Sometimes brides can get wrapped up in their wedding day being all about them and forget that the person they're marrying also has a say in the details of the ceremony, the reception menu, guest list or other decisions. It's important for couples getting married to remember the reason they're inviting all their loved ones to celebrate their love to begin with, and maybe come to a compromise if the man of honor wants to turn your ceremony into a cringe-riddled, outdated "comedy" bit.

So, when a conflicted groom decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole?" about his bride's best friend's decision to dress in drag at their wedding, people were quick to deem a verdict.