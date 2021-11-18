Groom asks if he's wrong to refuse to help family pay to attend his destination wedding.

While weddings are meant to be celebrations of love, they can unfortunately often escalate into overpriced beauty pageants full of unsolicited opinions and drama about flowers in three different family group chats...

Debates over whether or not destination weddings are rude to loved ones who have to travel for your event have been raging on for years, as many couples assume getting married on an island will be both a wedding and a vacation for their guests. However, breaking up your "vacation" with a rehearsal dinner, wedding day and night, and post-wedding brunch isn't exactly a dream getaway for anyone other than the newlyweds.

Plus, on top of airfare and accomodation costs, guests are expected to give the couple getting married a gift or even two gifts if they're attending a bridal shower. Before you know it, you're asking your family to drop their mortgage to watch you formally commit to the person you've already been living with for four years.

Still, expecting a couple getting married to cover the costs for you to attend their wedding is also bizarre behavior. You might not want to hop on a twelve hour flight to Hawaii for one weekend for your cousin, but that doesn't mean you should have a free ticket either. So, when a conflicted groom decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he's wrong to refuse to pay for his family to attend his destination wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.