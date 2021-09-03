Groom asks if he’s wrong to snap at jealous bride for humiliating his ‘pretty’ co-worker.

While weddings are fun and beautiful events meant to celebrate love with family and friends, they can also be the perfect setting for years of buried tension to emerge in the bridal party group chat.

Planning a wedding is often an expensive and stressful endeavor that can turn an otherwise chill person into someone who is crying in a puddle of white tulle over the centerpieces being a slightly different shade of red. Choosing a date, a venue, a menu and then making a list of everyone you love can be a daunting task, especially when you're being charged per head.

Of course it's understandable for a couple getting married to aim to agree on every invitation that goes out, but being able to compromise about a friend's plus one your partner isn't particularly fond of can be a valuable skill for the impending marriage. Would it really ruin the night if your Uncle brings his girlfriend-of-the-week who has been known to show up to weddings in bridal gowns or could be a funny story? So, when a frustrated man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to snap at his fiancée for going behind his back to exclude his co-worker from their wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.