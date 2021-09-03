Groom asks if he’s wrong to snap at jealous bride for humiliating his ‘pretty’ co-worker.

Planning a wedding is often an expensive and stressful endeavor that can turn an otherwise chill person into someone who is crying in a puddle of white tulle over the centerpieces being a slightly different shade of red. Choosing a date, a venue, a menu and then making a list of everyone you love can be a daunting task, especially when you're being charged per head.
Of course it's understandable for a couple getting married to aim to agree on every invitation that goes out, but being able to compromise about a friend's plus one your partner isn't particularly fond of can be a valuable skill for the impending marriage. Would it really ruin the night if your Uncle brings his girlfriend-of-the-week who has been known to show up to weddings in bridal gowns or could be a funny story? So, when a frustrated man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to snap at his fiancée for going behind his back to exclude his co-worker from their wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.