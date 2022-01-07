Groom asks if he's wrong to uninvite cousins from wedding for 'feeding info' to his mom.

Ideally, a wedding is a beautiful celebration with the biggest risk being a tipsy monologue from your aunt to a busy bartender about why she secretly regrets having children. Occasionally, though, a wedding is just an excuse for all the secrets that been gathering strength in group chats after every family holiday to come to the surface.
So, when an angry groom decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy about whether or not he was wrong to uninvite his cousins to his wedding over a fifteen year saga of drama with his mother, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
I (28M) am an only child. When I was 12 my parents divorced when my dad found out my mom cheated on him. This was devastating to my dad. My parents were best friends and started dating when they were 17.