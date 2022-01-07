Groom asks if he's wrong to uninvite cousins from wedding for 'feeding info' to his mom.

Weddings can sometimes be the backdrop for the release of years bottled-up family tension fueled by unlimited champagne and expensive floral arrangements that'll wither on the dance floor by the end of the night...

Ideally, a wedding is a beautiful celebration with the biggest risk being a tipsy monologue from your aunt to a busy bartender about why she secretly regrets having children. Occasionally, though, a wedding is just an excuse for all the secrets that been gathering strength in group chats after every family holiday to come to the surface.

So, when an angry groom decided to consult the online courtroom of moral philosophy about whether or not he was wrong to uninvite his cousins to his wedding over a fifteen year saga of drama with his mother, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for uninviting my cousins from my wedding for feeding info to my mom?