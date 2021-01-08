Groom asks if he’s wrong to uninvite sister from wedding for telling fiancée to cover up her scars.

Planning a wedding can be a fun and exciting time for soon-to-be newlyweds, but the unsolicited advice from family and friends isn't always appreciated...

People love to chime in with their suggestions for venues, attire, bachelor and bachelorette parties, bridal showers, flowers, or any other wedding-related decision. Everyone has a different perspective on what brides or grooms should and shouldn't do, based most of the time on their own experience with getting married or their own desires for their future wedding. While advice is sometimes definitely appreciated, it's better to only offer your wedding tips if the couple asks you for advice. The stress and cost of planning a major life event is enough without having to rethink all of your choices because your aunt thinks carrot cake is "tacky."

As long as the couple getting married is happy and excited to celebrate their relationship with their guests, it doesn't matter if you think strapless is a bad style choice for the dance floor. Keep your ideas to yourself and enjoy the open bar.