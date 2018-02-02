Groundhog Day 2018: Punxsutawney Phil predicts 6 more weeks of winter, ugh.

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. -- Pennsylvania's most famous rodent has delivered his annual weather prediction–six more weeks of winter!

Groundhogs, also known as a woodchucks, are actually rodents, and each year we're told that if Punxsutawney Phil casts a shadow when he emerges from Gobbler's Knob on Groundhog Day, Feb. 2, we get six more weeks of winter. Phil's prediction is actually decided ahead of time by the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle.

Groundhogs live about six years in the wild, and Phil has been alive since 1886, so there may be more than one Phil, but we'll let you decide what to believe.

You can see all the Someecards Groundhog day cards here.

If there's going to be six more weeks of winter you might as well watch Groundhog day clips. Bill Murray makes up for cold weather. Enjoy.