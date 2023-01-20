Grown son gives neglectful dad a taste of his own medicine when he asks for money.

Setting healthy boundaries with parents can be really difficult in adulthood.

On one hand, there's the cultural ideal that parent and child relationships should continue your entire life time. It's an old-rooted ideal of blood loyalty that has both its strengths and weaknesses.

One the other hand, there is the therapized ideal of setting boundaries based on your emotional needs. This can lead to healthy outcomes, but a sense of loss can come with it, and not all parents will understand it.

It can be hard to temper when forgive and forget applies, and when to hold a firm line. Luckily, the internet is always here to give an outside perspective.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for throwing his dad's past words in his face when he tried to respark a relationship.

He wrote: