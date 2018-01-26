This grumpy lawyer shocked a CNN panel by summing up 2018 in seven words.

There are times in our lives when a stranger utters a sentence that so perfectly resounds with our mood, we have no choice but to reflect on it. Such is the case with attorney Elizabeth Lee Beck's appearance on CNN panel earlier this afternoon. If you're unfamiliar with her work, Beck is the Florida lawyer who deposed Trump back in 2011.

She's also the lawyer who Trump called "disgusting" for attempting to pump breast milk in a deposition room. Needless to say, she's been around the news circuit. And today, she looked none so pleased to be included in a panel on government ethics.

While former U.S. Office of Ethics and Government head Walter Shaub discussed Trump's attempt to fire Robert Mueller back in June, Beck cut in with the most iconic sentence of 2018.

"Why are you subjecting me to this?!" Beck asked, immediately killing the professional vibe of the panel.

lol what is going on with the guest in the bottom right corner in this segment? pic.twitter.com/oKuc3uKbDW — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) January 26, 2018