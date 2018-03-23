27 gun control signs that say what all of us are feeling.

Saturday, March 24th is the March for Our Lives, the worldwide rallies organized by the survivors of the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School. Here are some clever, powerful, and devastating signs that captures what the country is feeling onto a small piece of poster board.

1. "The only thing easier to buy in America than a gun is a Republican senator."

Getty

2. "You can put a silencer on a gun... but not on the voice of the people."

Getty

3. "Your complacency & greed is funding domestic terrorism."

Getty

4. This meme IRL.

great sign my little sister sent me from today’s #nationalschoolwalkout pic.twitter.com/i0WqRMdaDF — rachel handler (@rachel_handler) March 14, 2018

5. "I want to read books, not eulogies."

6. "Our lives are worth more than your guns."