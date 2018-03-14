17 photos from today's National School Walkout for gun control that should terrify the NRA.

Advertising
Today, marking a month since the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, students from all over America are walking out to call on Congress to act so it never happens again.
Here are some of the most powerful acts of protest from the next generation of leaders.
1. Students in Baltimore lied down to represent the victims.
2. New York students called out the NRA in front of a Trump hotel.
3. Students in Grand Rapids, Michigan released balloons representing the victims.
4. Brooklyn students held up a picture of Emma Gonzalez, the Douglas student who has become one of the faces of the #NeverAgain movement.
5. Cincinnati students braved the cold.
6. Elementary school students got involved, too.
7. Kids turned their backs to the White House, who turned their backs on them.
8. "There should be background checks before the NRA buys politicians."
9. These young New Yorkers inspired the cops.
10. Where there are teens, there are memes.
11. Atlanta students also took a knee.
12. Students hosted an assembly when they could not walk out.
13. North Carolina students asked "which school is next?"
14. "There's strength in numbers."
15. Even Nickelodeon participated.
16. This aerial view of Reston, Virginia is very powerful.
17. Kids participated even though they had a Snow Day.
