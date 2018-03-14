17 photos from today's National School Walkout for gun control that should terrify the NRA.

Today, marking a month since the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, students from all over America are walking out to call on Congress to act so it never happens again.

Today, 1 month after of the day that changed our lives forever, we will join the school walkout. We will join the walkout for every one of those 17, and for every other victim of gun violence. We will join for those that are still here. We will join for you. #NeverAgain — Delaney Tarr (@delaneytarr) March 14, 2018

Here are some of the most powerful acts of protest from the next generation of leaders.

1. Students in Baltimore lied down to represent the victims.

Powerful: Hundreds of #Baltimore Poly students laying on ground to honor 17 victims killed in FL shooting & to push for stricter gun laws #NationalSchoolWalkout #NationalWalkoutDay #WalkoutWednesday pic.twitter.com/0pSFht6tVN — Rick Ritter (@RickRitterWJZ) March 14, 2018

2. New York students called out the NRA in front of a Trump hotel.

Across the street from the office: teens at Trump International Hotel & Tower, NYC, chanting: “Hey, hey, NRA, how do you think we feel today?” #NationalSchoolWalkout pic.twitter.com/vkAdrYskFl — Amanda Katz (@katzish) March 14, 2018

3. Students in Grand Rapids, Michigan released balloons representing the victims.

17 balloons for the 17 victims, 1 month without you. #NationalWalkoutDay pic.twitter.com/XMODBwDxxD — matthew (@sugardaddimatt) March 14, 2018

4. Brooklyn students held up a picture of Emma Gonzalez, the Douglas student who has become one of the faces of the #NeverAgain movement.

5. Cincinnati students braved the cold.