It's fairly run of the mill to joke about how our gadgets are "life savers." In most cases, this turn of phrase is a dramatic way of thanking technology for helping us with everything from procuring directions to picking a restaurant. However, there are times when the proverbial life-savers actually live up to our high praises. Such is the case with the Twitter user James T. Green, who shared the story of how his Apple Watch saved his life.

It all started when Green spotted an abnormal heart rate on his Apple Watch, and called a doctor just in case.

As it turns out, this premonition saved his life.

Never thought a stupid lil wrist computer I bought 2 years ago would save my life. Saw my ❤️ rate go up, ended up being a pulmonary embolism pic.twitter.com/r97uRcX0En — renata’s eyepatch (@_jamestgreen) October 13, 2017

"Never thought a stupid lil wrist computer I bought 2 years ago would save my life. Saw my <3 rate go up, ended up being a pulmonary embolism," wrote Green.

For those as ignorant about health issues as I am, a pulmonary embolism is a blood clot that travels to your lungs. If the blood clot is large enough, it can be full-on life threatening.

So in this case, Green's "stupid lil wrist computer" was a full-on wearable robot hero.

This is probably the most convincing plug for Apple's Heart Watch App out there.

!!!!!!!!!! That term is beyond my medical comprehension but I hope you are okay! — Esta Fiesta (@ItsEstaFiesta) October 13, 2017

Thanks, it’s basically a blood clot that moves to your lungs and can basically stop your breathing if it gets too big — renata’s eyepatch (@_jamestgreen) October 13, 2017

shout out to @HeartWatchApp, y’all made a helluva thing — renata’s eyepatch (@_jamestgreen) October 13, 2017

Maybe, the robots aren't here to destroy us after all. But instead, they've been sent as guardian angels.

Glad you’re okay! Did @HeartWatchApp alert you? Think you would have caught it without the app? — Nick Stapleton (@NickStapleton) October 13, 2017

Yeah the app sent me a push and I wasn’t active, so called a doctor right away — renata’s eyepatch (@_jamestgreen) October 13, 2017

I’m so glad you saw that & went to the hospital! I had a pulmonary embolism 2 yrs ago & it took me (& my docs) completely by surprise — nadarine (@nadarine) October 13, 2017

People on Twitter shared their appreciation for Heart Watch and apps like it.

Not only can this kind of accessible technology can be a matter of life or death, but it can also help us tune into our bodies daily to spot lesser symptoms.

Love these things, my Fitbit has made me more aware of my HR at part of my health. https://t.co/gXGFJsVEas — S🇱🇨 (@DoneBeenzino) October 13, 2017

Despite everything, amazing things are happening! Think, 10 years ago this isn't caught https://t.co/WAfK12HqNf — Jericho_Hill (@Motoconomist) October 13, 2017

Know your facts. See the signs? See a doctor! As a survivor of a pulmonary embolism this is so important to me! #WorldThrombosisDay pic.twitter.com/kmItmokoNv — Michelle Lanckham (@MLanckham) October 13, 2017

Most importantly, people were glad that Green caught his embolism on time, and turned out okay in the end.

Ahh! I hope you're ok! How are you doing? — Laura Bee 🐝 (@LauRARbee) October 13, 2017

I’m good, just drinking some hospital coffee, chillin, but I’m ok — renata’s eyepatch (@_jamestgreen) October 13, 2017

In fact, the whole experience may have given Green the hookup at Apple.

What doesn't kill you makes you stronger, or more likely to get free gadgets.

Glad you’re okay. Get in touch with Tim and see if they can feature you in one of those showcase videos next Keynote. ❤️ — G. Keenan Schneider (@_GKeenan) October 13, 2017

Whoa, I'm so glad you're ok! If you ever want to go work at that Apple spaceship, I guess you have your opening line! — Ben Syverson (@bensyverson) October 13, 2017

Yo @tim_cook hook it up with a new watch — renata’s eyepatch (@_jamestgreen) October 13, 2017

This is a true love story of a man and the Apple Watch that has his back.

Technology, you're a real one for this.

