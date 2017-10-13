It's fairly run of the mill to joke about how our gadgets are "life savers." In most cases, this turn of phrase is a dramatic way of thanking technology for helping us with everything from procuring directions to picking a restaurant. However, there are times when the proverbial life-savers actually live up to our high praises. Such is the case with the Twitter user James T. Green, who shared the story of how his Apple Watch saved his life.
It all started when Green spotted an abnormal heart rate on his Apple Watch, and called a doctor just in case.
As it turns out, this premonition saved his life.
"Never thought a stupid lil wrist computer I bought 2 years ago would save my life. Saw my <3 rate go up, ended up being a pulmonary embolism," wrote Green.
For those as ignorant about health issues as I am, a pulmonary embolism is a blood clot that travels to your lungs. If the blood clot is large enough, it can be full-on life threatening.
So in this case, Green's "stupid lil wrist computer" was a full-on wearable robot hero.
This is probably the most convincing plug for Apple's Heart Watch App out there.
Maybe, the robots aren't here to destroy us after all. But instead, they've been sent as guardian angels.
People on Twitter shared their appreciation for Heart Watch and apps like it.
Not only can this kind of accessible technology can be a matter of life or death, but it can also help us tune into our bodies daily to spot lesser symptoms.
Most importantly, people were glad that Green caught his embolism on time, and turned out okay in the end.
In fact, the whole experience may have given Green the hookup at Apple.
What doesn't kill you makes you stronger, or more likely to get free gadgets.
This is a true love story of a man and the Apple Watch that has his back.
Technology, you're a real one for this.