Guy asks if he was a jerk for flashing his abs when a nutritionist gave him advice.

What's the best way to stop someone from giving you diet tips? Is it to start a mini bodybuilding competition with a light strip tease?

When a conflicted fitness fanatic decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he was wrong to reveal his muscles to stave off unwanted criticism, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for flashing my abs after getting unsolicited diet advice?

Last Saturday, I (30M) was meeting my girlfriend's (24F) friends for the first time. Since I'm currently in the middle of an intense weightlifting program, I'm eating a crazy amount.

My girlfriend being the champion she is decided that we could go to a nice all-you-can-eat buffet in our city for lunch with her friends.