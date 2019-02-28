Guy wants to charge obese man $150 to sit next to him on a plane. Is he an a**hole?

Body shaming and fatphobia are huge issues that persist and cause palpable adverse affects on the people shamed. Studies have consistently found that fat people face discrimination from hiring managers, as well as at the doctor's office, and this doesn't even touch on the iceberg of negative social assumptions and dating prejudice. All of these institutional and social microaggressions can feed into an overall reduced quality of life and mental health issues (obviously not for everyone).
All this is to say, the world is very, very hostile towards fat people.
One of the daily activities where fat people face extra hurdles is airplane rides, a topic that has garnered much debate in past years. Because airplane seats tend to be rather narrow, a lot of airlines have taken to charging obese people for two tickets. This has sparked a huge debate for years, many people feel this is a cruel and shaming policy, and flights could simply widen their seats a bit (since they are truly uncomfortable for people of all sizes).
Still, others feel charging obese passengers for an extra ticket is logical, since it's a straightforward matter of taking up seat space.
This longstanding debate was brought back to life in a recent Reddit post, where user BigBawluh posted readers with this question: Am I the asshole for making an obese man pay me cash to take up part of my seat on a long flight?
Here is his post in full:
"So this month I was flying across the country on a long 5 hour flight, which I had booked and seats selected for. I specifically chose an aisle seat in a row of two, so no middle seat — just the aisle and window."
"Well, a very obese man boards and I can tell instantly he is going to have a tough time fitting in any of the seats. I assume maybe he bought two hence why he’s even attempting to board. I’m mentally crossing my fingers he’s not next to me, but sure enough he ends up pointing to the window seat next to me to let him in."
"I get up and let him in politely, wanting to at least give him a chance. Well, he sits down and is easily seeping into about 1/3 of my seat. I sit down and am pressed up against him, making me uncomfortable. After a minute, I decided to be upfront and tell him:"
“Sir, I’m sorry but this situation is not working for me, you’re taking up quite a bit of my seat”.
He wasn’t rude, but sort of gave me a shrug as if there’s not nothing he can do — although he did sort of tighten his arms in to try and be narrower. It just wasn’t enough, though. He still was overhanging over the armrest about 1/4th into my seat even when squeezing his arms in. I’m talking about fully hanging over the armrest into my seat."
"I end up stopping a flight attendant and ask her what can be done about the situation. She instantly tells him that he is likely going to need to purchase another seat. She goes to the front and comes back saying that there aren’t any open seats on this flight, so there wasn’t a way to move people so he could have two. This causes a very awkward silence."
"The guy seemed embarrassed and didn’t want to get up. He mentioned how he can’t wait for a later flight. I felt bad for him but I was also thinking about my own comfort on the long flight — the comfort I paid for. The flight attendant tells him that unless someone on the flight agrees to let him take up part of their seat, he’ll need to book another flight. The guy seems really flustered by this ultimatum, and here’s where I made my offer."
"I told the guy, “Look, I’ll put up with this if you give me $150 — that’s half the cost of this flight and that would compensate me enough for the circumstances.” He instantly agrees, pulls out cash and pays me. He even told me he appreciated it.
Well the people sitting behind me (who keep in mind didn’t volunteer to sit by him) were making under their breath comments about me being an asshole for doing that. I just ignored them and put the cash in my wallet."
"From my perspective, I gave the guy a valid option to stay on the flight and I was compensated for literally having only 75% of my seat max (let alone the feeling of a person’s body pressed against you involuntarily). A win-win. He wasn’t angry at all, if anything he seemed quite relieved we could work it out privately.
After the flight, the couple behind me glared at me but I ignored them. This leads me to beg the question, AITA?"
Commenters had wildly different interpretations of the event. Some people straight up believe the man is an asshole, while others claim the airline put both men in a horrible position, still, some thought charging the larger man $150 was completely fair given the circumstances.
clocksailor said it seemed like the man was blackmailing the other guy for being fat.
"YTA, I think.
The problem here was that this large dude stuck you with being uncomfortable on your flight, right? Well, the $150 didn't make you any less squished in your seat, so it really feels like you just blackmailed this guy for being fat. (the real asshole in this situation is the airline, IMO, but still.)"
"edit: this sub is for debating whether or not OP was a dick, not whether or not he was within his rights to seize an opportunity to get $150 out of a guy in a desperate situation. if you think OP is NTA, feel free to tell him. 700 copies of the same comments telling me what a cuck I am aren’t going to change my mind."
On the contrary, herefromthere felt it was irresponsible of the larger man to not make arrangements ahead of time.
"Guy knew he was fat, could have bought two seats but didn't. OP let the guy stay on the flight, have enough room to accommodate without paying for two seats and without the embarresment and inconvenience of having to get off and wait for the next flight that wasn't fully booked.
Having less than one seat to yourself for five hours is worth less than having a full seat to yourself for five hours. OP was compensated for his discomfort."
Briseadh agreed the situation was bad for everyone involved, but still felt the original poster acted a bit entitled about "letting" the other man stay on the plane. But overall, thought charging $150 wasn't out of line.
"It's less that he decided to squeeze some money and more that he felt he deserved some reimbursement in my opinion."
"The bigger guy likely knew he was inflicting this predicament on someone, I doubt he's that unaware of his size. I sympathise he's likely self conscious about it but at the end of the day he is his own responsibility. He could have bought 2 seats but took the decision to force another person to deal with his obesity rather than being proactive. He probably thought no one would challenge him. Yes the airline is culpable in having small seats, but is the alternative asking for people's weight /dress size whilst booking seats a palatable business model in this day and age of fat activists?"
"OP has paid as much as anyone else on that flight and gets a much reduced quality of service, due to the bigger guy. Now the airline wasn't going to compensate him, but obviously thought it was enough of an issue that they were going to kick the bigger guy onto a later flight."
"It's like buying a dented can or bruised piece of fruit from a shop for a discount. Yes the product is still "inferior", but the discount makes that palatable.
At the end of the day big guy gets to fly, OP doesn't feel aggrieved at having this shitty situation forced onto them (literally). And the bigger guy has still spent less than if he had originally bought a second seat, plus he will hopefully be more considerate of how his life choices affect others in future."
Perseverant claimed it was completely rational to charge $150, since the airline essentially gave the OP the power to kick the other guy off the flight.
"I just want to point out that OP did in fact have the, we'll say, "letting" power, since the flight attendant specifically stated that the obese man wouldn't have been able to stay on the flight unless someone "let" him share their seat. And this was definitely because the guy was obese. If this individual is obese, 99% of people can fit fine in airline seats (I'm a 6'2, somewhat heavy-set individual, and I can fit fine on Spirit Airlines), and this guy KNOWS he will be taking up more than one seat, than the burden should be on him, and not the people he will literally be spilling over onto. He should have paid for 2 seats to begin with. It doesn't matter if his feelings are hurt; if you don't fit, you don't fit."
What do you think, was he a supreme jerk here, or was this just a supremely awkward situation?