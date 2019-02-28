Guy wants to charge obese man $150 to sit next to him on a plane. Is he an a**hole?

Body shaming and fatphobia are huge issues that persist and cause palpable adverse affects on the people shamed. Studies have consistently found that fat people face discrimination from hiring managers, as well as at the doctor's office, and this doesn't even touch on the iceberg of negative social assumptions and dating prejudice. All of these institutional and social microaggressions can feed into an overall reduced quality of life and mental health issues (obviously not for everyone).

All this is to say, the world is very, very hostile towards fat people.

One of the daily activities where fat people face extra hurdles is airplane rides, a topic that has garnered much debate in past years. Because airplane seats tend to be rather narrow, a lot of airlines have taken to charging obese people for two tickets. This has sparked a huge debate for years, many people feel this is a cruel and shaming policy, and flights could simply widen their seats a bit (since they are truly uncomfortable for people of all sizes).

Still, others feel charging obese passengers for an extra ticket is logical, since it's a straightforward matter of taking up seat space.