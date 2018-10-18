Guy asks internet whether he should get circumcised for his wife. The advice was cutting.

Advertising

To adult circumcise, or not to adult circumcise, that is the question swirling around a particularly passionate Reddit thread. The discussion began whirling when the OP shared how his wife regularly disparages his uncircumcised dick and is pressuring him to get the surgery. Since getting married, she's refused to go down on him because she doesn't like how it looks and has cruelly nicknamed his junk "anteater" dick. Reddit Reddit He shared that he's willing to get circumcised in order to make his wife happy (and essentially make the bullying stop), but wanted to float the idea to the internet for outside perspective. While the responses were wide ranging, they all roughly echo the same sentiment: the way she's treating him is wrong. Reddit

Advertising

Reddit People were quick to point out that sex with a circumcised and uncircumcised dick isn't that different, and more importantly, that it's manipulative for her to bring this up after they're married. If she was okay with having sex for years before the marriage, this sudden disgust seems like a mask for a deeper issue (or a simple matter of emotional abuse). Reddit

Advertising

People also brought up the point that even if he went through with the circumcision for her sake, she might follow it up with more complaints and send him on a goose chase for her approval. Basically, if he doesn't want to do the surgery for himself, he should do it - it's his body and she knew what she was signing up for. Reddit Reddit was pretty unanimous in their befuddlement at her acting brand new about his uncircumcised dick after getting married. In many instances, emotionally (and physically) abusive partners start revealing their true colors once they believe the other person is "stuck" with them. Given the red flags, this could be such a situation.

Advertising

Reddit Reddit Also, if the gender roles were reversed this would sound supremely messed up. A man asking a wife for labioplasty before performing cunnilingus would definitely get his comeuppance from the internet. Reddit

Advertising

The answers resoundingly encouraged the man to reflect on the nature of his marriage, and whether she was even worth staying with. His circumcision decision would undoubtedly be apparent after truly considering the status of his relationship. Reddit In the end, he opted to skip the circumcision altogether. The nail in the coffin was a commenter who linked some of the risks and side effects of adult circumcisions, none of which sound pleasant or worth it.

Advertising

Reddit Reddit At the time of writing, it's unclear whether he is looking into a divorce, or whether he plans to work on the marriage. Either way, he's made a healthy decision for his physical wellbeing.