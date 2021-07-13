Guy asks if it's wrong to demand friend pay for new phone after her toddler broke his.

If you're hanging out with a friend with kids, it's reasonable to expect there might be a little chaos.
Even the most attentive parent can't change the fact that their kid is going to play, yell, and generally be a kid (nor should they), but there's a huge difference between having grace for the quirks of your friend's child, and allowing them to break your belongings with no repercussions.
AITA For Wanting Friend To Pay For New Phone After Her Daughter Broke Mine?
OP shared that his friend Jen recently had a birthday barbecue, and one of the guests Kat brought her one-year-old daughter.
Hi reddit. My (19m) friend “Jen” (19f) recently had a barbecue to celebrate her birthday. One of the other attendees was our friend “Kat” (18f). Kat brought her daughter (1f). Kat was supposed to constantly supervise her as Jen has a pool in the garden and it could be dangerous if she wandered off.