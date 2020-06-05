☰
Articles
Home
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Memes / Lists / Comics
Ecards
Newest & Popular
Gay Pride Month
Jun 1
Father's Day
Jun 21
More...
Brand Partners
Baskin Robbins
Store
SomeWine
Someecards Products
Company
About
Contact
Press
Advertise
Newsletter
Jobs
Legal
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
DMCA
©Someecards
Guy asks if he's wrong for 'mansplaining' a woman's anatomy to her in front of her friends.
Bronwyn Isaac
Jun 05, 2020
@
3:05 PM
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
Advertising
© Copyright 2020 Someecards, Inc