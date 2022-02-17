Guy asks if he's wrong for refusing to follow his girlfriend's house rules.

Moving in with a partner can be a romantic but deeply revealing experience in having the entire relationship dangle precariously on one dirty frying pan in the sink...

So, when a deeply confused man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he's wrong to refuse to follow his girlfriend's house rules, people were quick to pitch their opinions.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for refusing to abide by my girlfriend's overly strict house rules?

I (M28) live with my girlfriend (F24)

Before living together, I lived alone and so I became adjusted to living on my own terms.