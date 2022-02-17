Guy asks if he's wrong for refusing to follow his girlfriend's house rules.

So, when a deeply confused man decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not he's wrong to refuse to follow his girlfriend's house rules, people were quick to pitch their opinions.
I (M28) live with my girlfriend (F24)
Before living together, I lived alone and so I became adjusted to living on my own terms.
It’s been tough to adjust to having someone else to mind regarding manners and house rules, but it’s impossible to adjust when my girlfriend's rules are this intense.