This guy's 'beer belly' turned out to be something much easier to get rid of.

Have you ever daydreamed that your beer belly was actually just one huge cosmic mistake, none of which could be attributed to bad eating or drinking habits?!
Well, this is precisely what happened to Kevin Daly, who found out his unshakeable beer belly was actually a 30-pound cancerous tumor.
Back in 2015, Daly had an open heart surgery and was rapidly losing weight in the aftermath. However, both him and his wife noted the weight in his stomach persisted despite lifestyle changes.
In December 2017, Daly convinced his doctor to give him a CAT scan to check for root causes of the unshakeable weight. Much to their surprise, the doctor discovered a a 30-pound cancerous liposarcoma tumor. Oftentimes, this type of cancer is difficult to detect because it resembles fatty tissue.
Luckily for Daly, the doctor was able to remove the tumor thus rendering him cancer-free.
If Daly had simply written off his stomach issues as a beer belly, his condition could have worsened. So listening to his body was truly a life saver in this case.
Of course, the rare nature of the story elicited a lot of jokes about removable beer bellies.
This is a happy ending in pretty much all of the possible ways.