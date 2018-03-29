This guy's 'beer belly' turned out to be something much easier to get rid of.

Have you ever daydreamed that your beer belly was actually just one huge cosmic mistake, none of which could be attributed to bad eating or drinking habits?!

Well, this is precisely what happened to Kevin Daly, who found out his unshakeable beer belly was actually a 30-pound cancerous tumor.

A man who thought he just had a beer belly actually had a 30-pound cancerous tumor growing in his abdomen https://t.co/XhZnGiJhdO — New York Post (@nypost) March 27, 2018

Back in 2015, Daly had an open heart surgery and was rapidly losing weight in the aftermath. However, both him and his wife noted the weight in his stomach persisted despite lifestyle changes.

In December 2017, Daly convinced his doctor to give him a CAT scan to check for root causes of the unshakeable weight. Much to their surprise, the doctor discovered a a 30-pound cancerous liposarcoma tumor. Oftentimes, this type of cancer is difficult to detect because it resembles fatty tissue.

Luckily for Daly, the doctor was able to remove the tumor thus rendering him cancer-free.

This man's beer belly turned out to be a 30-pound tumor https://t.co/8KgaWQAScW pic.twitter.com/P8gqgkDxex — TONIC (@dailytonic) March 28, 2018