Male athlete gets roasted for comparing period pain to skinned knees. Man down.

Smart men know that it's best to believe women about the validity of their experiences, particularly when it comes to the pain surrounding periods, something (cis) men will never experience. However, not all men know to stay in their lane in this area, and when they veer out of their lane it gets messy real quick.

One of the most recent examples of a man speaking out of turn about periods is truly wild in its scope. Not only did he dare to claim women overreact to period pain, but he compared the pain of something as universal (and mild) as scraping a knee to cramps.

Until women experience this, I don’t wanna hear about period pains. pic.twitter.com/8Bgr7Ivyy6 — 🧨❌ (@__sargee) March 15, 2019

Needless to say it took no time for women on the internet to roast him to shred. There is just SO much to make fun of in this tweet, it's hard to know where to start.

which knee does the baby come out of https://t.co/zXawoyoOzz — Ana Bretón (@missbreton) March 17, 2019