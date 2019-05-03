Guy claims he can't think of five women he admires. He's getting dragged out to pasture.

Some of y'all on the internet never had parents that said, "if you don't have anything nice to say, don't say it at all," and it shows. Listen up, Trump.
While it's admirable to be honest and open to new perspectives, confessing that you're sexist (even if you mean well) might not be the best the approach. When Bill Leasure, a self described "US Army Public Affairs Officer, Dad, and Miner's Son" tweeted a challenge for men asking them to list five women they admire, he probably should've left out the part where he admits he "struggled."
Bill, it's only five people. Out of all the people. Not only in your life, but in all of human history. It's five people, Bill. OUT OF ALL THE PEOPLE. He could've listed his mom for all five and nobody would've cared. In fact, that probably would've been a hilarious tweet. Usually, Bill tweets totally harmless hot takes like this:
However, this "challenge" was a totally different situation. I'm going to give Bill here the benefit of the doubt and assume he was trying to get the men on his Twitter feed to give the women in their lives the praise they deserve, but why was it difficult? If I tweeted, "Hey ladies! Here's a challenge. Think of five men in your life who are smart! I'll confess, this one took me hours," I would be trolled into oblivion by the sewer rats of the internet for all of eternity. Fortunately for the few women who Bill respects, he was flame-roasted Daenerys-dragon style.
Here's an optimistic take:
But, that didn't last long:
Later, he explained himself:
Some people still remained unconvinced:
Thanks for trying, Bill, but maybe next time you won't have to feel shame for looking up to the opposite sex. We're all just people and we're all capable of doing amazing things! Own your Dolly Parton stan-fandom, boy.