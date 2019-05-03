Guy claims he can't think of five women he admires. He's getting dragged out to pasture.

Some of y'all on the internet never had parents that said, "if you don't have anything nice to say, don't say it at all," and it shows. Listen up, Trump.

While it's admirable to be honest and open to new perspectives, confessing that you're sexist (even if you mean well) might not be the best the approach. When Bill Leasure, a self described "US Army Public Affairs Officer, Dad, and Miner's Son" tweeted a challenge for men asking them to list five women they admire, he probably should've left out the part where he admits he "struggled."

Here's a challenge for my male peers. Name five women you admire. I'm embarrassed to admit, I struggled with this at first. — Bill Leasure (@Bill_Leasure) May 2, 2019

Bill, it's only five people. Out of all the people. Not only in your life, but in all of human history. It's five people, Bill. OUT OF ALL THE PEOPLE. He could've listed his mom for all five and nobody would've cared. In fact, that probably would've been a hilarious tweet. Usually, Bill tweets totally harmless hot takes like this: