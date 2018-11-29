Guy discovers his divorced parents are dating and the internet is thirsty on their behalf.

Ever since Lindsay Lohan graced us with "The Parent Trap" in 1998, millennials have worked on elaborate plots to bring their divorced parents back together.

Most of the time, there's a reason a marriage didn't work out and there's not a whole lot even an adult child of divorce can do. However, Twitter user @VirgoVonnie has given the internet hope with a heartwarming tale of his divorced parents giving each other another try. @VirgoVonnie usually tweets about his body positive clothing company or astute observations such as this:

But he probably didn't expect his best content to be from his mom:

My parents divorced 7 years ago & started dating other ppl....they’re both recently single now & this is what my mom sent me last night 😂🤦🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/NwdsUXR1UF — Fat Boy 👅 (@VirgoVonnie) November 25, 2018

His mom is going to get her man back!