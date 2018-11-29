Guy discovers his divorced parents are dating and the internet is thirsty on their behalf.

Ever since Lindsay Lohan graced us with "The Parent Trap" in 1998, millennials have worked on elaborate plots to bring their divorced parents back together.
Most of the time, there's a reason a marriage didn't work out and there's not a whole lot even an adult child of divorce can do. However, Twitter user @VirgoVonnie has given the internet hope with a heartwarming tale of his divorced parents giving each other another try. @VirgoVonnie usually tweets about his body positive clothing company or astute observations such as this:
But he probably didn't expect his best content to be from his mom:
His mom is going to get her man back!
Naturally, the internet needed more details, and @VirgoVonnie delivered:
She left him and she's still mesmerized by the way he smells! Aww...
Ok so if cheating wasn't the reason, then what was it, @VirgoVonnie?
Work with us here, man!
They're texting! Then what?
He gave us some more information on their backstory:
And people were here for it:
Some people even offered up a parent trap success story of their own:
The response overall, though, was overwhelmingly supportive:
One person even tried to snag an invite to the wedding:
Congrats @VirgoVonnie's mom! We're all wishing you a romantic reunion.