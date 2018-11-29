Guy discovers his divorced parents are dating and the internet is thirsty on their behalf.

Kimberly Dinaro
Nov 29, 2018@7:37 PM
Ever since Lindsay Lohan graced us with "The Parent Trap" in 1998, millennials have worked on elaborate plots to bring their divorced parents back together.

Most of the time, there's a reason a marriage didn't work out and there's not a whole lot even an adult child of divorce can do. However, Twitter user @VirgoVonnie has given the internet hope with a heartwarming tale of his divorced parents giving each other another try. @VirgoVonnie usually tweets about his body positive clothing company or astute observations such as this:

But he probably didn't expect his best content to be from his mom:

His mom is going to get her man back!

Naturally, the internet needed more details, and @VirgoVonnie delivered:

She left him and she's still mesmerized by the way he smells! Aww...

Ok so if cheating wasn't the reason, then what was it, @VirgoVonnie?

Work with us here, man!

They're texting! Then what?

He gave us some more information on their backstory:

And people were here for it:

Some people even offered up a parent trap success story of their own:

The response overall, though, was overwhelmingly supportive:

One person even tried to snag an invite to the wedding:

Congrats @VirgoVonnie's mom! We're all wishing you a romantic reunion.

