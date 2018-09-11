Guy emails 247 Nicoles to find his missed connection. Then, they ALL found each other.

Despite all the evidence to the contrary, romance is not dead, and University of Calgary student Carlos Zetina is a prime example of this truth.

On Thursday, Zetina struck up friendly conversation with a fellow student named Nicole in the campus bar. At the end of the night he made sure she and her friend got home safely, and she gave him her phone number. The next day, Zetina quickly realized the phone number wasn't working and he hadn't asked for her last name.

Rather than give up on the connection, Zetina got creative and entered "Nicole" into the student email directory. He then proceeded to email all 247 Nicoles (including professors) in search of his missed connection. He told The Huffington Post he sent the email because he didn't want Nicole to think he was "a bad guy who didn't text back."

His huge romantic gesture quickly went viral (by way of the 247 Nicoles), and the group of Nicoles quickly befriended each other through the email chain. One of the many Nicoles -- Nicole DuGraye soon started a Facebook group titled "Nicole From Last Night" where the women could bond over their bit parts in a real-life romantic comedy.

A day later, the women convened at a local bar, where they charmed the staff with their story.