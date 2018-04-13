This guy's Friday the 13th story is going viral for finally being something nice on the internet.

Happy Friday the 13th!

Do you already feel sufficiently tuckered out from the horrors of daily life?! Does the anxiety of every waking moment feel like a scene from a Freddy vs. Jason movie?! If so, you're not alone. It seems a lot of people online are ready for a pleasant story (for once in their lives).

Rather than regaling the internet with another tale of horror and trauma, the author and education scholar Jack Schneider shared a special childhood memory that has reshaped the meaning of Friday the 13th.

The surprising delightful anecdote starts with Schneider detailing the way his school singled him out for behavioral issues.

30 years ago I had some behavior issues in school. In response, my school made me wear a card all day long. It tracked my behavior. It was pinned to me. My father had to sign it each night in order for me to return to school the next day. — Jack Schneider (@Edu_Historian) April 13, 2018

Naturally, this method only exacerbated Schneider's childhood feelings of defiance.

Not surprisingly, I developed some oppositional attitudes. I did not think that school was for someone like me. I did not think anyone there understood me. It drove a wedge between me and my academic progress. — Jack Schneider (@Edu_Historian) April 13, 2018

That is, until one day when a teacher unexpectedly went to bat for him.