This guy's Friday the 13th story is going viral for finally being something nice on the internet.

Bronwyn Isaac
Apr 13, 2018@10:31 PM
Happy Friday the 13th!

Do you already feel sufficiently tuckered out from the horrors of daily life?! Does the anxiety of every waking moment feel like a scene from a Freddy vs. Jason movie?! If so, you're not alone. It seems a lot of people online are ready for a pleasant story (for once in their lives).

Rather than regaling the internet with another tale of horror and trauma, the author and education scholar Jack Schneider shared a special childhood memory that has reshaped the meaning of Friday the 13th.

The surprising delightful anecdote starts with Schneider detailing the way his school singled him out for behavioral issues.

Naturally, this method only exacerbated Schneider's childhood feelings of defiance.

That is, until one day when a teacher unexpectedly went to bat for him.

Schneider's father was so relieved he decided to take his son out for a special treat.

While they were out basking in merriment, Schneider deemed the day a national holiday.

Those looking to observe Cool Dude Day can save it on their calendar for every Friday the 13th.

Happy Cool Dude Day everyone!

