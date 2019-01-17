Guy’s ‘friend’ demands to borrow his car. Then things got much, much worse.

There are few interactions that create a sinking feeling faster than realizing someone is only "catching up" to get something from you. Naturally, we all need a favor here and there, but asking one of someone you haven't talked to for years is a bad look unless your relationship has been really close.

Unfortunately, there is a pretty clear correlation between people who pop in every few years for a favor, and entitlement. In fact, there's also a pretty big correlation between people with that level of entitlement and a tendency to fly off the handle.

In a recent Reddit post user Zayne00 shared their experience with an entitled ex-acquaintance who hurled into a rage when denied the loan of a car.

Basically, the freeloader wanted to borrow a car for the weekend, but Zayne said no because he needed his car for work (as most people do). Unfortunately, the freeloader became quickly enraged by Zayne's need for his own car.