Guy tells GF to 'learn when to shut up' after she defends his niece's racist bully.

Being in an interracial relationship is just like any relationship, except when issues of race come up and one partner simply doesn't get it.

In these moments, ignorance and incompatibility can be revealed, and it can be deeply uncomfortable and ugly.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for telling his GF to "learn when to shut the f*ck up" after she inserted herself in a conversation with his niece about a racist classmate.

He wrote:

AITA for telling my girlfriend that she needs to learn when to shut the f*ck up?

I (M24) have been dating my girlfriend (F23) for about five months. Every other month, my grandmother hosts a large family dinner with all my close relatives. She encouraged me to invite my girlfriend over for the dinner yesterday.

For some context, my entire family and I are black, and my girlfriend is from a white Anglo-Saxon Protestant family.