Guy and girl have hilariously different interpretations of how their blind date went.

The scariest part about going on a date (besides being potentially entrapped and murdered) is incorrectly gauging how into you the other person is.

There's nothing quite like getting home after a date and thinking you connected, or that it was a pleasant mismatch, only to find out the other person is telling horror stories. It's even worse to find yourself on a date with someone who is so lacking in self-awareness they don't realize they are emotionally terrorizing you.

A recent viral Tweet proved just how differently two people can experience the same date.

The University student paper at Newcastle has a "blind date" section where students get matched up and then report back later about their experience. A recent date between student Jordan Tapper and Sophia Kypriotis received vastly different reports from the two of them.

So Newcastle Uni's student paper does a 'blind date' section and I thought from the guy's POV that it wasn't a good date but it wasn't terrible, then I read the girl's POV and yikes pic.twitter.com/uw7bYL4lA2 — Kieran (@Kieran26359239) January 2, 2019

According to Tapper, he felt awkward at first, as is natural on a blind date, but was eager to see where it went. However, when the conversation turned to politics, Tapper said they had some "disagreements" but all in all she was a nice woman.