Guy and girl have hilariously different interpretations of how their blind date went.

The scariest part about going on a date (besides being potentially entrapped and murdered) is incorrectly gauging how into you the other person is.
There's nothing quite like getting home after a date and thinking you connected, or that it was a pleasant mismatch, only to find out the other person is telling horror stories. It's even worse to find yourself on a date with someone who is so lacking in self-awareness they don't realize they are emotionally terrorizing you.
A recent viral Tweet proved just how differently two people can experience the same date.
The University student paper at Newcastle has a "blind date" section where students get matched up and then report back later about their experience. A recent date between student Jordan Tapper and Sophia Kypriotis received vastly different reports from the two of them.
According to Tapper, he felt awkward at first, as is natural on a blind date, but was eager to see where it went. However, when the conversation turned to politics, Tapper said they had some "disagreements" but all in all she was a nice woman.
"We were both interested in politics so we started talking about it and found that we had quite different views. I think the fact that we were both into politics meant that we talked about it but it was more a discussion than clashing... Just because we disagreed on a few things, it doesn't take away from the fact I thought she was a nice person and was easy to talk to. I think we both saw there was just nothing romantic there, though."
For Kypriotis, however, the conversation was one huge red flag - and she immediately felt disturbed when Tapper called feminism "toxic."
"I really don't like to talk politics when I've just met someone and stayed as calm as I could and I tried to educate him on his rather misogynist views. He called feminism 'toxic' which allowed women to behave as 'slags'. I found this very insulting and I was actually very offended... We definitely won't be meeting again. I was shocked at his archaic, sexist views. I think it was pretty awful but he messaged me saying he had a pretty good time which I found confusing!"
While they both could sense they weren't a match, it's clear that Tapper had no idea how much his date was suffering in the conversation. This checks out when you consider the fact that he thinks feminists are "toxic slags" and therefore probably isn't the best one to gauge a woman's comfort or enjoyment.
Needless to say, they were obviously not a match and the internet had a lot to say about it.
Sometimes, it's cathartic to remember just how rough it is out there, and that your romantic horror stories are far from isolated.