Guy’s girlfriend asked him to dirty talk and he bombed so badly it went viral.

Getting into a natural flow of consensual dirty talk can be supremely awkward, especially when you're not the one who suggested it.

There are so many different tones and manners of dirty talk, if you've never done it with your partner before - but they obviously have preferences from past relationships, it can be a true verbal minefield to navigate. Plus, it can just plain feel weird to talk to a partner that way if it's not your bag.

The Reddit user anonymouslittlebitch posted a major dirty talk fail, wherein he completely killed the mood with his sexy talk loving girlfriend. Truly, this is a masterclass in how to suck the sex out of the moment.