Guy’s girlfriend asked him to dirty talk and he bombed so badly it went viral.

Getting into a natural flow of consensual dirty talk can be supremely awkward, especially when you're not the one who suggested it.
There are so many different tones and manners of dirty talk, if you've never done it with your partner before - but they obviously have preferences from past relationships, it can be a true verbal minefield to navigate. Plus, it can just plain feel weird to talk to a partner that way if it's not your bag.
The Reddit user anonymouslittlebitch posted a major dirty talk fail, wherein he completely killed the mood with his sexy talk loving girlfriend. Truly, this is a masterclass in how to suck the sex out of the moment.
"So a little background: My current gf and I have been together for about 2 months and things have been going great. Before her I was a virgin, she's slept with a couple guys, not a big deal, blah blah blah. Obviously because the relationship is pretty new, we're still learning about what the other likes sexually, and I'm learning everything for the first time. Long story short, it came up that she likes dirty talk during sex. I said I was down to give it a shot, but deep down inside I knew that I had no idea what I would be doing and would kind of be winging it. Last weekend we went out for drinks, hormones started flying, and we decided it was time to wrap the night up, so we went back to her place."
"So we're getting it on, drunkenly fumbling and slobbering, but we're wasted so it's fine. She's telling me about how wet she is and all the things she wants me to do to her...all the nasty stuff. She kind of rambled for a bit, and I was feeling a bit of pressure to chime in, because surely she'd run out of material soon."
"The rum is swooshing through my veins at this point, making me feel much more comfortable than I normally do. This is all new territory for me, but I'm feeling adventurous tonight, a bit like Christopher Columbus, and she's what I think is India. So I decide to talk dirty. Her monologue was cycling back to her being wet, and like a hungry cheetah, I figure this is the perfect time to strike. And that's when I cleverly decided to ask if I make her "moister than an oyster".
"Her face fell. It's hard to describe the mixture of despair and drunken hopelessness that spilled across her face. I went from being a cunning cheetah pouncing on a wounded antelope, to being a cheetah that tried pouncing but tripped over a log and broke its neck in the process. I've been wondering how I could have fucked up such an easy moment, but nothing can explain it. We approach this next weekend, and we've talked twice since then. I don't think I'll be redeeming myself anytime soon."
"TLDR: I decided to be sexy and asked my gf if I made her moister than an oyster. She doesn't think oysters are sexy."
In his defense, while this was a supremely unsexy thing to say in bed for multiple reasons, he may just be this generation's Dr. Seuss.
The Reddit comments soon filled up with people posting their dirty talk faux pas as well as concern for the man's lack of prowess.
BrokerKingdoms has been there, said that.
"I feel you OP. Called my ex a 'sexy piece of shit'"
kyraeus is deeply familiar with the experience of the mood being killed.
"One better. Years ago I was dating my (now ex) wife. During one particularly heavy session early on, we were really getting into it, and completely forgot that we had the television on (for noise' sake, as I still lived with family at the time). More so, we forgot we had 'Goonies' specifically on."
"Needless to say, getting riiiiight up there to the end, and suddenly, clearly, LOUDLY hearing Sloth ring out 'HEEEEEY YOOOOU GUUUUUUUUYS!' brought everything to a dead standstill. We had that moment where we just looked at each other, completely stricken, motionless, and both started DYING laughing. Thaaaaat about ended that session."
kittenkillerr said while the interaction was funny, it shouldn't be a deal breaker.
"For both of your sakes, I hope she isn't seriously miffed about that one little line. Things can be a bit awkward when you're a beginner or with a new partner, and some humor can help to smooth things over. Plus, that joke is pure gold."
While I'm fairly positive "moister than an oyster" didn't kill this relationship, it certainly killed this particular sex session - and I have a feeling he'll use less whimsically offensive rhymes in the future.