Guy goes viral for making hilariously embarrassing mistake on first day at new job.

In case you thought your first day at work was rough, this San Francisco man has all of us beat.

When Jon Caña, Jon Qui Qui on Twitter, started a new job in San Francisco at a company called Essence in October, he thought the welcome gift game was insanely strong. Caña told Buzzfeed News that when he arrived at his desk, there was a swag bag full of cool company treats and later on, a gorgeous bouquet of flowers landed on his desk.

first day feels 💙 pic.twitter.com/ZjRydssTlY — Jon Qui Qui (@JonQuiQui) October 24, 2018

Caña was so pumped that his new company went so out of their way to make him feel welcome and appreciated, that he had a mini photo shoot with the flowers, tweeted about it, and then swiftly forgot the whole thing until last week. At an office holiday party, the office manager explained to him that the flowers were actually left on his desk by accident and they were meant to be received by a woman about to go on maternity leave. Apparently everyone had seen that he was so excited about the flowers that they couldn't break the news to him until now.