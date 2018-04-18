Guy finds hilariously brutal letter from his dad to his school over 'petty' dress code regulation.

Oftentimes, we don't find out about the coolest things our parents did until we're full-grown adults. All this time as children we thought they were the absolute worst for making us complete a chore list, and meanwhile, they were actually killing it behind the scenes.
Even if that isn't your personal experience, it fairly aptly sums up the revelation that Twitter user Sean Walsh had when he came across a letter his dad wrote when he was a child.
Basically, Walsh got in trouble for wearing a sweater to school that technically broke the school dress code. However, his father's letter clarified that Walsh was only wearing the sweater because he had a cold and his jacket was dirty. The charming father admitted that Walsh's mother was away, and he himself was incompetent with the washing machine, thus the appearance of the sweater.
The real kicker in the letter was the ending:
"Anyway my point is: Isn't this just a bit petty? Life is hard enough."
Twitter immediately fell in love with this candid style of parenting.
Many of them also commiserated about how petty and random school dress codes can be.
In case you missed it, the moral of this story is: sassy dads are good and petty dress codes are bad. Class is now adjourned.