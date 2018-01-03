This guy found a hilarious use for Christmas cards all year round and Twitter is inspired.

The days following Christmas often carry their own gloom. Regardless of our feelings and experiences around the holiday itself, the trail end of December and beginning of January often feel like a graveyard of tinsel, wreaths, piles of tissue, and tiny festive pieces that feel kitsch and out of place after the 26th. However, when it comes to Christmas-themed greeting cards, it doesn't have to be that way.
The Twitter user Joe Heenan shared a brilliant way to reuse Christmas cards all year long, and it's very easy.
Basically, he keeps and tailors old Christmas cards for whatever events pop up. All he needs is a sharpie and some quick wit. In some cases, his changes are subtle, in others - the cards transform into a Hallmark Frankenstein of meaning and it's truly a beautiful sight to behold.
Twitter was equal parts inspired and entertained by Heenan's Christmas card repurposing skills.
Some people on Twitter even shared their own reused works of art.
This thread serves as proof that the spirit of corny Christmas aphorisms can live on and evolve all year round.