This guy found a hilarious use for Christmas cards all year round and Twitter is inspired.

The days following Christmas often carry their own gloom. Regardless of our feelings and experiences around the holiday itself, the trail end of December and beginning of January often feel like a graveyard of tinsel, wreaths, piles of tissue, and tiny festive pieces that feel kitsch and out of place after the 26th. However, when it comes to Christmas-themed greeting cards, it doesn't have to be that way.

The Twitter user Joe Heenan shared a brilliant way to reuse Christmas cards all year long, and it's very easy.

Basically, he keeps and tailors old Christmas cards for whatever events pop up. All he needs is a sharpie and some quick wit. In some cases, his changes are subtle, in others - the cards transform into a Hallmark Frankenstein of meaning and it's truly a beautiful sight to behold.

Top tip.

Don’t throw away your old Christmas cards.

They can be reused throughout the year. pic.twitter.com/9QvyrnXxEg — joe heenan (@joeheenan) January 2, 2018

Twitter was equal parts inspired and entertained by Heenan's Christmas card repurposing skills.

Having worked in the greeting card industry for 5 years, I probably found this far more funnier than it actually is but I’m dying laughing #ohdeer https://t.co/0b1W9OYC5R — Emily Rose Chriscoli (@EmilyChriscoli) January 2, 2018

I turn my Christmas cards into tags but this is far more hilarious 😂 https://t.co/TjF6REqNxP — Jenfairy (@VivaciaDreams) January 2, 2018

I legit know someone who does this, need to find the one sent when P was born. They just scribbled out the greeting, didn’t even add their own 😂 https://t.co/4sGZftpCpL — Katie Healy (@whatkhdid) January 2, 2018

I used to pull this trick regularly on my friends for lolz / having left it too late to buy an appropriate card. https://t.co/OPIG4iEw6X — Gráinne Brinkley (@GrainneBrinks) January 2, 2018

Just heading out to collect cards from the recycling bin ... 😂 https://t.co/0vgnEJFtmQ — Carolyn Wreghitt (@ECCinDevon) January 3, 2018

The deer one is my fave 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Denise Inglesby (@blugenie) January 2, 2018

How to win Twitter for 2018 on just the 2nd of January. I will now deactivate my account as all other tweets this year are rendered pointless. 😀😀 — adie richards (@grandadbaldy) January 2, 2018

This is what I pay my internet licence fee for! Still sniggering. — kate (@8twinge) January 2, 2018

Been doing for years.....but people, they can be so touchy..... — greg costello (@itsridiculous) January 2, 2018

Some people on Twitter even shared their own reused works of art.

From my coworker pic.twitter.com/Sbo4MZDtl9 — Mark Magowan (@_magowan) January 2, 2018

thanks for the tip going to save a fortune on name badges at work. pic.twitter.com/RrndyRxroL — elaine gallacher (@vieuxnq) January 3, 2018

This thread serves as proof that the spirit of corny Christmas aphorisms can live on and evolve all year round.