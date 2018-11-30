Guy hilariously trolls scam bot trying to 'date' him. He'd rather be single than a sucker.

The internet is a magical cesspool full of bots posing as attractive human women trying to take your money! If you've ever received friend requests from a pretty woman who looks dead-eyed and only has a few pictures up, be wary of her sending any oversharing flirtatious messages asking for money.

At this point in the internet, most people are aware and able to spot dating bots, and yet, they persist in their pursuit of money. Luckily, there are creative ways to handle these bots, such as trolling them into oblivion.

The Imgur user cfrost37 has mastered the art of trolling bots, and shared his most recent exchange with a bot, which quickly reached stomach churning levels of absurdity.

He truly came out of the gate guns blazing, and didn't back down at any point dur​​​​​​​ing the exchange.