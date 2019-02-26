Guy implies Trump can’t be racist if he sexually harassed a black woman, gets dragged to hell.

During yesterday's rendition of "The News is A Shit Storm From Hell," the internet was ablaze over a report that Trump attempted to kiss a former campaign staffer without her consent. The White House denied the allegation made against President Grab Them by the Pussy, calling it "absurd on its face." Is the White House trying to make the phrase "absurd on its face" happen? Because it's not going to happen.

The ex campaign staffer in question is Alva Johnson, a black woman from Alabama who worked on Trump's campaign in 2016. Johnson alleges that Trump grabbed her hand as she was leaving an event and forcibly kissed her. Because it's 2019, people saw this news and took it as an opportunity to share their unfiltered opinions on the internet. Some were nuanced, respectful, and considerate. Others were...not.

A particular tweet from a conservative man had people talking. Derek Schwartz (@derek_mafs) tweeted this meme: