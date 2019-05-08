Guy leaves 1-star review for business, then apologizes after owner serves up receipts.

Advertising

If you want to watch grown men get petty, and you're sick of tuning into Fox News, than look no further than this article about an angry man leaving a one star business review based on pure entitlement. It all started when a man named David texted a guy named Abs about hiring his foundation to do some work. Imgur Abs shared that he'd be interested in hearing about the job, but his work availability wouldn't open up for at least 6 weeks due to current scheduling. This did NOT sit well with David. Imgur Imgur

So, in order to assure David his scheduling wasn't personal, Abs assured that he didn't want to lead anyone on about availability, but would be happy to take on more work after six weeks. Imgur When Abs gave a patient and professional response, he was met with accusations of arrogance. Imgur

David went on to reveal that he had a big job offer, and Abs would be losing a lot of potential money due to the rudeness of having a packed schedule. To this, Abs said "good day," undoubtedly hoping the exhausting interaction would end. But David clearly wasn't willing to let it go, and went on to announce he would be giving a one star business review. Imgur David then went on a cringe inducing and deeply classic ramble about how "janitors and maids" have better business sense than Abs.

Imgur Imgur Imgur Needless to say, David stuck to his word and left an irate one star review, but he was quickly brilliantly roasted by Abs in response. Abs completed the roast by posting a link to the projects he was working on during the weeks David requested his service, which happened to be for various charities.

Imgur In a near cartoonish pivot, David quickly consumed an entire humble pie and came back to the business page later to apologize and leave a five star review. Imgur While David's rabbithole of unsolicited anger didn't necessarily deserve grace or forgiveness, Abs responded kindly to the apology and it appears there is now water underneath the one star bridge.

