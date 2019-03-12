Guy ditches woman after she brings kid on first date. Is he an a**hole?

Going on the first handful of dates with someone is always a risk, you never know what surprises will crop up or if they'll reveal themselves to be a psycho in the middle of an Italian restaurant while you're trying to eat your pasta.

Even if they're a perfectly nice person, there are certain factors people should be honest about upfront. For example, posting deceptive photos on your dating profile is a no-go, or hiding the fact that you have a kid and then springing them on someone without warning.

In a recent post on the subReddit Am I The Asshole, a college student asked the internet if he's a jerk for leaving his date after she brought her son on their first date without warning.

"So I am a college student, so is this girl. We met on Tinder and have been talking for a month or so. She said she didn't have an Instagram but did use Snap."