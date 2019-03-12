Guy ditches woman after she brings kid on first date. Is he an a**hole?

Going on the first handful of dates with someone is always a risk, you never know what surprises will crop up or if they'll reveal themselves to be a psycho in the middle of an Italian restaurant while you're trying to eat your pasta.
Even if they're a perfectly nice person, there are certain factors people should be honest about upfront. For example, posting deceptive photos on your dating profile is a no-go, or hiding the fact that you have a kid and then springing them on someone without warning.
In a recent post on the subReddit Am I The Asshole, a college student asked the internet if he's a jerk for leaving his date after she brought her son on their first date without warning.
"So I am a college student, so is this girl. We met on Tinder and have been talking for a month or so. She said she didn't have an Instagram but did use Snap."
"Anyway, fast forward to just a few hours ago, we met for the first time (we were both looking for a relationship and not a hook up). She is beautiful, smart, and charismatic. She had a very nice body too, although in some of her photos she had a 'weird line' down her abdomen that I figured was inappropriate ask about as I only knew her for a month."
"So, we had plans for dinner tonight at a local diner. I got there before her, and went to a table. About five minutes later she comes. I was confused as I could almost 100% guarantee it was her but was like "it can't be because this woman has a child". Then, she comes up and says "Jack?! Hey! It's Melissa" I kinda nervously said "hey.." in a confused way. At first, I figured maybe she was babysitting or this was her unmentioned brother and thought wow she really is into me for still keeping our date (I don't mind kids as I am an elementary education major). Nope."
Not only did he not know the son would be coming, but he didn't know the son existed before meeting him on the date. This put both him and the child in a very precarious position.
"She said "This is Mike, he's my son!" I was shocked. I just looked at her and she said "Yea, hes my bundle of joy. Had him at 18" I said "Are you serious?" and she was like "Yea!! But it's no big deal, if I put him on his iPad he wont make a fuss, and, by the way, sorry for never mentioning him! Sometimes things get hectic in my life"
I just stood up, looked at her and said "I'm sorry, I don't think this will work out." She was like "..oh, but I really like you" and I just said "Im sorry" and left."
"Now, part of me feels dickish because I have never done that to a girl and try to hold respect for them, but I felt
-
totally lied to
-
betrayed (in a weird sense). I wanted to start my own family some day with a woman who hasn't had kids. Obviously if I was in my late 30s or 40s I would expect it, but I am just a college junior.... plus, I don't want to take on a 'father' responsibility should our relationship get serious over the next 2, 3 years
So, Reddit, AITA?"
People on Reddit were quick to weigh in, most of them believed the fault was on the guy's date for not being honest about her son.
godfxsh succinctly laid out what most of us are thinking.
"NTA. Who the fuck hides a kid and then brings them on the first date? Lmao"
IACITE_HOC called her behavior a form of catfishing.
"Yea, hes my bundle of joy..."
Such a bundle of joy you hid his existence from OP for a month. I get it - there's a huge stigma around having a kid that young and trying to find a partner at that age with a kid sucks. But, damn lady, catfishing someone is not the right way to go about it."
neuroctopus empathized with how hard it is to date as a single mom, but still thought the guy was unfairly tricked.
"NTA. She literally lied to you. Although I wrinkled my nose a little at your #2 about a woman who hasn’t had kids, you’re allowed your opinions about who you want to date. No one should misrepresent themselves to that degree! I was a young single mom and yes it’s hard to find a decent man, but lying is just silly."
heroicwhiskey weighed in on how difficult this dynamic must be for the child.
"In addition to what others responded, you're obviously much older than 2. Dating someone with a son that young, yeah, you're going to wind up filling a parental role. Not much you could do to avoid it without being an asshole, especially if she's someone who takes her kid on a first date."
Zeco5000 believes she was purposely putting the guy in a position where he'd feel uncomfortable leaving.
"NTA who brings their kid on a first date? I agree that she should have told you about him. Life was too hectic to mention in your tinder messaging that she had a kid? I find that hard to believe. It sounds more like she was trying to keep that secret until the date. I get that it's probably hard to find people willing to date you if you have a kiddo at 20 because most people in their early 20s aren't looking for that in a relationship, but that's something she needs to accept and it should be mentioned so that she can find someone who is ok with it and not waste the time of those who aren't."
All in all, the general internet consensus is that this guy wasn't an asshole for bailing on the date. Dating as a single mom in your early 20s doesn't sound easy by any stretch, but transparency is the only way to actually find someone you'll connect with.