Guy makes joke body-shaming 'dad bods,' and now he's getting dragged.

If we've learned anything as a species in the digital age, it's the importance of treading lightly on the internet. Even the most arbitrary of jokes can get you dragged by faceless strangers, ready to go hard. That risk only multiplies when you throw shade in your humor.
Needless to say, a full dragging went down when the Twitter user Magic Mitch posted a tweet making fun of "dad bods."
"Magic Mike grossed 167 million. If you still think girls like dad bods, keep dreamin pal," he wrote.
If you're uninitiated with the concept of dad bods, I must first say I am deeply jealous of you. Urban Dictionary's definition of a "dad bod" perhaps sums it up the most succinctly:
"Dad bod is a male body type that is best described as 'softly round.' It's built upon the theory that once a man has found a mate and fathered a child, he doesn't need to worry about maintaining a sculpted physique."
Just last year it was announced that dad bods are in. There has been much debate about the conversation around dad bods. For many, it's another outlet for body acceptance. Just like women, men's bodies change with age, and there should be space for self-love and acceptance of that.
On the other hand, many people have pointed out that the concept of "dad bods" being sexy is yet another extension of male privilege. Women actually carry children in our bodies and are still punished and scrutinized for the shape of every single body part, and here men are claiming the ideal of "dad bods" without going through any of the scrutiny or physical pain women endure. It feels like another way in which men are allowed to forgo the same grooming rituals women are required to do.
Yet, again, it's important that men have extensions for body positive as well. So, while the nickname "dad bod" is silly in itself, the conversation around it is pretty sensitive.
Magic Mitch quickly found out how sensitive people are about "dad bods" when he got immediately dragged.
Most of the dragging was willfully missing the intent of the original tweet, which is sadly how Twitter likes to do it.
Magic Mitch later added to his thread to clarify that his tweet wasn't intended to body shame, but instead, point out some of the inconsistencies in the "dad bod" trend.
Dad bod or not, his points about paying attention to your personal health stand true. Obviously, for many of us getting "ripped" isn't on the menu, due to time management constraints of a lack of desire. But treating your body with care is always a good message, and ironically enough completely aligns with the messages of the body positive movement.