Guy makes joke body-shaming 'dad bods,' and now he's getting dragged.

If we've learned anything as a species in the digital age, it's the importance of treading lightly on the internet. Even the most arbitrary of jokes can get you dragged by faceless strangers, ready to go hard. That risk only multiplies when you throw shade in your humor.

Needless to say, a full dragging went down when the Twitter user Magic Mitch posted a tweet making fun of "dad bods."

"Magic Mike grossed 167 million. If you still think girls like dad bods, keep dreamin pal," he wrote.

Magic Mike grossed 167 million. If you still think girls like dad bods, keep dreamin pal. — MagicMitch (@mitchthammarath) July 18, 2018

If you're uninitiated with the concept of dad bods, I must first say I am deeply jealous of you. Urban Dictionary's definition of a "dad bod" perhaps sums it up the most succinctly: