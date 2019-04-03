Guy tries to mansplain a woman's own height to her. Women be dragging him.

Just when we thought mansplainers could never possibly outdo themselves, one goes and finds an old photo of a woman from her wedding in an attempt to mansplain her height to her. Honestly, I need to know where mansplainers are finding these extra hours in the day. I'd use them for important things like binge watching more Law and Order, not digging through women's wedding photos, but that's just me.
Amy Brown (@arb) shared an encounter she had with a man on Twitter, in which he tried to disprove her height with an old picture and some very questionable math skills.
ive had a lot of good things happen to me on this website but a man digging up my wedding picture to prove i'm not seven and a half feet tall is by far the best pic.twitter.com/SlD6TIg7Px— amy brown (@arb) April 3, 2019
It's important to note that this all started when the man in question tweeted about why he doesn't like shaking hands with women. Hard to believe the same man would go to great lengths in order to do some good ol' fashioned mansplaining...
As expected, many people online were not impressed with this dude.
That’s a lot of work over not wanting to shake a woman’s hand. Why doesn’t he take the easy route and admit he’s sexist?— Felix🌈 (@Felixani) April 3, 2019
Brb dying— Lauren Naturale (@lnaturale) April 3, 2019
Oh, the lengths a man will go to prove he’s right.— Kelsey Coonce (@KelseyACoonce) April 3, 2019
Approximately zero people were convinced by his math.
All that math and he’s still wrong— TeeziFbaby 🌸 (@bekabooties) April 3, 2019
my man was like pic.twitter.com/ZjjLsFGe3B— Jackie Luo (@jackiehluo) April 3, 2019
But what’s his frame of reference? Maybe your husband is 7.5 ft tall?— David Teicher (@Aerocles) April 3, 2019
how does he know that's a standard poster on the wall?? seems like a pretty big assumption to make— amy brown (@arb) April 3, 2019
Exactly. And if you guys were 7ft+ you’d prob hang posters higher than standard height anyway, so they’d be eye level. His logic is deeply flawed— David Teicher (@Aerocles) April 3, 2019
Has he never heard of forced perspective? I'm sure he's watched the making of documentary on his Lord of the Rings DVDs, so he must have.— Robert Starr (@RobertKStarr) April 3, 2019
And the overall consensus was that this guy sucks so much that it's actually hilarious.
Omg I laughed and laughed BEFORE I even saw the manic scribbles all over the photo.— Sassy Chareth (@joniosity) April 3, 2019
The annotations...I’ve lost my mind. I’m laughing so hard I may pee.— Abby Spice (@clapifyoulikeme) April 3, 2019