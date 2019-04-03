Guy tries to mansplain a woman's own height to her. Women be dragging him.

Just when we thought mansplainers could never possibly outdo themselves, one goes and finds an old photo of a woman from her wedding in an attempt to mansplain her height to her. Honestly, I need to know where mansplainers are finding these extra hours in the day. I'd use them for important things like binge watching more Law and Order, not digging through women's wedding photos, but that's just me.

Amy Brown (@arb) shared an encounter she had with a man on Twitter, in which he tried to disprove her height with an old picture and some very questionable math skills.

ive had a lot of good things happen to me on this website but a man digging up my wedding picture to prove i'm not seven and a half feet tall is by far the best pic.twitter.com/SlD6TIg7Px — amy brown (@arb) April 3, 2019

It's important to note that this all started when the man in question tweeted about why he doesn't like shaking hands with women. Hard to believe the same man would go to great lengths in order to do some good ol' fashioned mansplaining...

As expected, many people online were not impressed with this dude.