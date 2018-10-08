Guy perfectly breaks down the problem with ‘being civil’ in 2018.

A lot of us Americans are angry for good reason. We're angry because we've watched a reality star who brags about sexual assault rise to the highest office in our country. We're angry because this past week another man accused of sexual assault was given a judicial seat that will place the future of our justice system partially in his hands indefinitely. We're angry because with the midterm elections coming up there are already reports of voter suppression in Georgia. Sadly, the list of justifications could take up long scrolling pages of space.

As a heaping dollop of garbage atop our anger, GOP talking heads will frequently call for "civility" (aka obedience) while simultaneously supporting a president who aggressively mocked Christine Blasey-Ford's personal testimony of sexual assault.

It's not just the GOP that calls for civility, nearly every call to action - whether it's a protest, a hashtag full of angered stories, or a boycott, will invariably receive handwringing from someone who is on the same side but thinks we should take care to "remain civil" or watch our tone when speaking about injustice.

In response to these renewed calls for "civility" writer Chuck Wendig wrote a great thread laying out why the stakes are too high in 2018 for niceties.