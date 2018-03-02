Guy's reaction to his female friend falling asleep on his bed has divided the internet.

No good deed goes unpunished, even if it's as simple as not sexually assaulting someone.

This story starts out familiar enough, after a long night of drinking, Michelle Gallahan and her friend Kevin went back to his place to sober up. After a few hours of talking (roughly around 5am), she dozed off. Since he neither wanted to wake or force her to go home, Kevin took the opportunity to get his taxes done in his living room.

"If I was in that situation I wouldn’t want to be asked to leave at 3 am to walk a mile home," Kevin told BuzzFeed News. "If something happened I would have felt really bad, and it seemed like an opportunity to do something nice."

Simply enough, Kevin left her sleeping alone because he didn't want her to feel alarmed or concerned he took advantage of her. Seems logical and thoughtful, right?! Well, not according to large swaths of the internet.

When Gallahan's roommate Jessica Lipsey shared the anecdote in a tweet, the internet immediately divided.

Understandably, neither Jessica, Kevin, or Michelle expected so much negative feedback to the story.