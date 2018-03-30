This guy received a selfie from a random kid. It went dark quick.

The popular Twitter user and Funny or Die alumni Eric Curtin, aka @dupstep4dads is used to interfacing with large amounts of strangers.
After all, it's impossible to accrue upwards of 235,000 internet followers without talking to strangers. Even so, there are those extra special strangers who have a way of etching themselves into your brain forever. They comprise the few, the brave, the unsolicited DMs that deserved to be framed on a wall forever so that friends can gaze upon such distinctive beauty. Such is the case with this (very short) story of a young stranger's DM.
It all started out with an unexpected selfie from a young boy, to which Curtin responded kindly.
But what came next, thoroughly shocked Curtin and put a damper on the brief exchange.
Also, I have so many questions. Was the kid diagnosed with a disease?! Suicidal?! Which specific form of pain is he referring to with his dark and cryptic messages?! IS IT OKAY TO LAUGH UNCOMFORTABLY, because that is what this exchange largely induced.
This whole exchange properly shook the emotional edges of Twitter.
There is just SO much to unpack here.
HELP, there is no proper response to this except uncomfortable shocked laughter, a long stare into the abyss, more laughter, a short cry, and then possibly a nap.