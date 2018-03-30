This guy received a selfie from a random kid. It went dark quick.

The popular Twitter user and Funny or Die alumni Eric Curtin, aka @dupstep4dads is used to interfacing with large amounts of strangers.

2013 twitter: Imagine being the kid who got benched when AirBud went in the game! Lol.



2018 twitter: ✨ thread of all the times my stepdad got drunk and accidentally hit the garage door with his ford f-150: — ԼƖԼ ƁƠƬƬƠMƬЄҲƬ (@_ericcurtin) March 23, 2018

After all, it's impossible to accrue upwards of 235,000 internet followers without talking to strangers. Even so, there are those extra special strangers who have a way of etching themselves into your brain forever. They comprise the few, the brave, the unsolicited DMs that deserved to be framed on a wall forever so that friends can gaze upon such distinctive beauty. Such is the case with this (very short) story of a young stranger's DM.

It all started out with an unexpected selfie from a young boy, to which Curtin responded kindly.

But what came next, thoroughly shocked Curtin and put a damper on the brief exchange.

Also, I have so many questions. Was the kid diagnosed with a disease?! Suicidal?! Which specific form of pain is he referring to with his dark and cryptic messages?! IS IT OKAY TO LAUGH UNCOMFORTABLY, because that is what this exchange largely induced.