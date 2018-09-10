This guy’s sexist cartoon about Serena Williams was not a win and the internet let him know.

The ineffable Serena Williams played her US Open Final match over the weekend, and it was an action-packed event.

When Williams was handed three violations in the second set of her loss to Naomi Osaka, she got into an argument with the umpire, Carlos Ramos. Williams claimed that Ramos was enacting a double standard, and she would not have received all three violations if she was a man.

Serena Williams' U.S. Open loss may be the grossest example of sports sexism yet https://t.co/oUKhIyTq6n pic.twitter.com/RFAheSWyxd — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 10, 2018

The argument escalated and Ramos ended up penalizing her a point before handing Williams a $17,000 fine for the violations.

The cartoonist Mark Knight made a creepy caricature of Williams throwing a tantrum, and Twitter was understandably not accepting this condescending interpretation of a legend's match.

At no point in the match did Williams throw down her racket and jump on it, and even if she had, countless (male) tennis players have done this before with no backlash.