This guy’s sexist cartoon about Serena Williams was not a win and the internet let him know.

The ineffable Serena Williams played her US Open Final match over the weekend, and it was an action-packed event.
When Williams was handed three violations in the second set of her loss to Naomi Osaka, she got into an argument with the umpire, Carlos Ramos. Williams claimed that Ramos was enacting a double standard, and she would not have received all three violations if she was a man.
The argument escalated and Ramos ended up penalizing her a point before handing Williams a $17,000 fine for the violations.
The cartoonist Mark Knight made a creepy caricature of Williams throwing a tantrum, and Twitter was understandably not accepting this condescending interpretation of a legend's match.
At no point in the match did Williams throw down her racket and jump on it, and even if she had, countless (male) tennis players have done this before with no backlash.
Others noted just how racist his depiction of Williams appeared visually.
To (somehow) make matters even grosser, he also drew Osaka as a white woman with blonde hair, when she obviously is not in real life. So, this illustration involved a hefty dose of racism towards both women, with Williams -- it was in the cringe inducing racialized caricature, and with Osaka, through white washing.
Knight defended himself by posting a recent unflattering illustration of the male tennis player Nick Kyrgios.
While the illustration of Kyrgios certainly isn't flattering, it doesn't tick the same level of infantilizing as his drawing of Williams, not to mention the overt racism which couldn't equally be doled out to a white Australian tennis player.