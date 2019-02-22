Guy’s sexist list explaining how to be a ‘beautiful woman’ blows up in his face.

Every day presents a fresh opportunity for a man online to tell women how he feels about them, and without fail, there is always a man who takes this liberty in the worst way. Today's culprit is none other than Alexander J.A. Cortes, the speaker and writer who boasts the ability to "optimize your life."

In case you're not familiar with his past work, he once went viral for mansplaining why women shouldn't dye their hair, and now he's back with a fresh axe to grind.

Nothing quite sums up my feelings for him as accurately as this baby GIF:

In Cortes' latest piece of performance art (which is unfortunately just his real personality), he unironically laid out a bonkers explainer list on how to be a Beautiful Woman. This is truly the apex of flaming trash no one asked for, and yet, here we are swimming in this overheated dumpster.